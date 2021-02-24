TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey nabs Iraqi Daesh member, rescues Yazidi girl
The Daesh member, who had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, was arrested in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara while the 7-year-old Yazidi girl was later placed in the care of social services.
Turkey nabs Iraqi Daesh member, rescues Yazidi girl
This screenshot taken from the police footage, obtained by the Anadolu Agency on February 24, 2021, shows the Yazidi girl walking towards a car with social services officials. / AA
February 24, 2021

Turkish police have detained a suspected Daesh terrorist and rescued a 7-year-old girl from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority he had allegedly been holding captive.

The man, identified by his initials SO, was detained in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Another person, identified as NHR, was also detained during the raid.

The suspect had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, the agency said, adding that police and the country’s intelligence agency had been monitoring his moves. 

They timed the raid so that the child wasn't placed at risk, the agency reported.

The girl was later placed in the care of Turkey’s social services.

READ MORE: What did YPG and Daesh gain from fighting each other?

A French Daesh suspect

The Daesh terror group attacked the heartland of the Yazidi community, at the foot of Iraq's Sinjar mountain, in 2014.

Hundreds of Yazidis were killed and thousands of women and children were abducted, many forced into slavery.

A day earlier, police detained a French Daesh suspect near the French Embassy in Ankara, Anadolu reported. 

The woman, who was identified as Sarah Talib, was taken into custody as she approached the embassy to allegedly seek repatriation to France.

The Daily Sabah newspaper said Talib joined the Daesh group in Syria and is believed to have illegally crossed the border into Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said the woman would be deported to France following her questioning by counterterrorism police.

READ MORE:Syria lists Yazidis as a Muslim sect. Outraged, they say otherwise

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us