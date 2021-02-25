WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news
The government says the law will ensure that news businesses "are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia."
Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news
The Google and Facebook logos, and the words "media news media news" in front of the Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. / Reuters
February 25, 2021

The Australian parliament has passed a news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code that will make it compulsory for Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content.

The code will be reviewed within one year of its commencement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

"The code will ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public-interest journalism in Australia," they said.

The law easily passed after Facebook and Google, the main targets of the legislation, reached agreements to pay Australian news organisations to avoid being subjected to tough mandatory bargaining rules under the regulation.

The passage of the code, developed after extensive analysis from Australia's anti-trust regulator and almost three years of public consultation, may offer encouragement to countries such as Britain and Canada which are planning similar laws.

READ MORE:Australia freezes Facebook ads amid new Covid-19 vaccine media blitz

First country to set rates tech giants have to pay

Other countries have introduced legislation forcing major technology companies to negotiate with media companies for licensing fees for links that draw traffic, and advertising revenue, to their platforms.

The new code makes Australia the first country where a government arbitrator will set the rates tech giants have to pay if negotiations with media companies fail.

Frydenberg and Fletcher said the government was pleased to see "progress by both Google and more recently Facebook" in reaching commercial arrangements with Australian news media.

Facebook had cut off news in Australia last week amid tense negotiations with the government.

READ MORE:Facebook pledges $1B investments to support journalism

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us