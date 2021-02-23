WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber targets mall in Somalia’s Mogadishu
No confirmed casualties; eyewitnesses say they saw two people wounded in the incident.
Suicide bomber targets mall in Somalia’s Mogadishu
Somali secuity forces secure the site of a bomb attack in capital Mogadishu. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2021

A suicide bomber has blown himself up near a busy shopping mall and a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties in the aftermath of the explosion on Tuesday.

"A man blew himself up between the Mogadishu Mall and the Hamar Weyne District Police Station in Mogadishu,” said Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, spokesman for the Information Ministry.

“He exploded while security forces were chasing him after the police identified him as a suspect before the bomb went off."

Eyewitness who spoke to AA over the phone said that they saw at least two people wounded.

Hamar Weyne is a major commercial district in Mogadishu and the second-busiest market in the capital.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but militant group al Shabaab, affiliated with al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of African country.

The latest attacks comes three weeks after an al Shabaab-claimed suicide and gun attack had killed at least nine people at the Hotel Afrik in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

READ MORE:UN votes to crack down on Somalia's al Shabab militants

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us