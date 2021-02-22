WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia freezes Facebook ads amid new Covid-19 vaccine media blitz
Health Minister Greg Hunt says his department will still pay to promote the vaccine drive, just not on Facebook. Canberra is locked in a dispute with Facebook which pulled local news content over a law that would force digital platforms to pay.
Australia freezes Facebook ads amid new Covid-19 vaccine media blitz
The Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. May 16, 2020. / AP
February 22, 2021

Australia’s health department has announced it will no longer advertise on Facebook, the latest escalation of the government’s feud with the social media giant, which continues to block local news content from its platform in the country.

The freeze comes as Australia begins to promote its newly launched Covid-19 vaccination rollout with a nearly $20 million public information blitz aimed at boosting uptake and countering a flood of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday his department would still pay to promote the vaccine campaign, just not on Facebook.

"All of our funds will be used," said Hunt. "We will continue to post on that particular channel, we just won't be boosting."

Australia's government is locked in an acrimonious dispute with Facebook over a law that would force digital platforms to compensate media outlets for online content.

READ MORE: Facebook blocks Australians from sharing news on platform

Facebook blocks all Australian news

Facebook strongly objects to the proposed legislation, and in retaliation on Thursday, blocked virtually all Australian news on its platform.

Posts by several emergency services were briefly also caught in the blackout, sparking an outcry.

The law is expected to be finalised in parliament this week and Facebook is believed to still be in talks with Australian media companies and the government to find a last-minute solution.

Facebook's dramatic response contrasted with that of Google, which has inked deals with several media firms, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and the Guardian.

While Australians remained unable to share news articles or view media groups' Facebook pages, the country began its vaccination drive on Sunday.

Jane Malysiak, an aged care resident and WWII survivor in her 80s, was first in line.

The prime minister and other top officials were also among a small group receiving the first jabs, before the programme expands this week to cover frontline health care workers and other officials.

READ MORE:Facebook rejects over 2 million ads ahead of US election

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us