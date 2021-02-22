WORLD
2 MIN READ
US arrests wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' on trafficking charges
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman leaves from the US court after a verdict was announced at the trial for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman on February 12, 2019 in New York. / AFP
February 22, 2021

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been arrested at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, US Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She's accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also "engaged in planning yet another prison escape" before Guzman was extradited to the US in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

READ MORE: Suspected cartel shootout kills 19 in northern Mexico

Sinaloa cartel smuggled mountains of cocaine

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. 

His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. 

They also said his "army" was under orders to kidnap, torture, and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana in the US.

READ MORE:El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's name

SOURCE:AP
