WORLD
3 MIN READ
Heavy flooding in Indonesia forces over 1,000 to flee their homes
Indonesia’s meteorology agency warns the heaviest monsoon rains of the season will fall in and around the densely populated capital in the coming days.
Heavy flooding in Indonesia forces over 1,000 to flee their homes
Residents use a cork material as a raft to make their way through a flooded street following heavy rains, February 20, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. / AP
February 20, 2021

Severe flooding across several areas in the Indonesia's capital Jakarta has forced more than 1,000 people to flee their homes, with the country’s meteorology agency warning the heavy monsoon rains are set to continue into next week.

Some 1,380 residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people, after floodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta's disaster mitigation agency in a statement. 

He said no casualties had been reported.

Cars submerged

People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season.

"Two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, according to the latest data," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told local television early on Saturday, adding that more than two dozen evacuation centres have been prepared across the city.

"The rain has stopped, but water from other areas is still affecting Jakarta.

Hopefully it won’t hit the city centre and when the water recedes people can resume their activities."

READ MORE:South Asia floods claim over a thousand lives

Peak time of rains

The floods come at a time when Indonesia is already grappling with the highest caseload and death tally from Covid-19 in Southeast Asia and an economic recession.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) has warned the heaviest rain of the season may fall in and around the densely populated capital in the coming days, with extreme weather, including heavy rain, thunder and strong winds, expected throughout next week.

"These are critical times that we need to be aware of," said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG.

"Jakarta and its surrounding areas are still in the peak period of the rainy season, which is estimated to continue until the end of February or early March."

The BMKG said Jakarta would be on alert for the next four days with data from the meteorology agency showing intense rainfall in the past 24 hours with the area of Pasar Minggu, in Jakarta’s south, recording 226 millimetres of rain since Friday.

READ MORE: Torrential rains set off deadly landslide in Indonesia

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us