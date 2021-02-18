Turkish security forces have arrested a wanted Daesh terrorist, according to a security source.

The Daesh terrorist, wanted on a red notice, was nabbed in the southern Kilis province near the border with Syria, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media on Thursday.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In the operation, the Kazakhstan national referred to as S. A. was caught by security forces while trying to cross the Syrian-Turkish border.

Repatriation disagreement

Recently, Turkish authorities caught three New Zealand nationals, including a wanted Daesh terrorist, near the border with Syria when they were trying to enter the country illegally.

The woman sparked discussion between Australia and New Zealand.

The 26-year-old suspect, was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Australia until last year.

According to the New Zealand-based Otaga Daily Times newspaper, New Zealand authorities had raised concerns with their Australian counterparts that in the event of her detention or return, which country should be responsible for her.

On Tuesday, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern slammed Canberra for canceling the citizenship of the suspect, forcing New Zealand to shoulder the responsibility for the woman, who has not lived in the country since she was six.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Turkey conducted Euphrates Shield operation in 2016, a region controlled by Daesh. This followed by two other operations dubbed Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019, areas controlled by YPG/PKK terror groups.

