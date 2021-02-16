WORLD
Myanmar cuts internet access for third night running
The junta that seized power has plunged the country into three consecutive overnight internet blackouts, as it attempts to extinguish popular resistance to its rule.
Buddhist monks march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 16, 2021. / AP
February 16, 2021

Myanmar has experienced a "near-total internet shutdown" for the third night in a row, plunging the country into an information blackout amid protests against the military junta.

Since the military staged a coup on February 1 and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, it has imposed several internet shutdowns.

The last two nights have seen the internet in Myanmar go down from 1:00 am to 9:00 am, and Wednesday was no different.

"Confirmed: #Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for the third night in a row amid anti-coup protests," tweeted NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors internet outages around the world.

It said internet connectivity had dropped to just 19 percent of ordinary levels.

Hundreds arrested

The blackouts have left the public on edge, and neighbourhood watch groups have cropped up across Myanmar to stand guard against arbitrary arrests of protesters.

More than 420 people have been arrested since the coup, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners monitoring group.

US 'disturbed' by new charge against Suu Kyi

Meanwhile, the United States condemned a new charge slapped on Suu Kyi and renewed demands for her release.

"We are disturbed by reports that the military has charged State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi with additional criminal acts," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"We call on the Burmese military to immediately release all unjustly detained civilians and political leaders, journalists and human rights activists and other members of civil society as well as to restore the democratically elected government."

SOURCE:AFP
