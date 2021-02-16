TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey probes tweet by Dutch far-right MP Geert Wilders
"Turkey and the Turkish community in Europe have always been a bulwark against terrorism and extremism. To say otherwise is to serve racism and Islamophobia," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.
Turkey probes tweet by Dutch far-right MP Geert Wilders
Dutch PVV-leader Geert Wilders reacts during a debate about the coronavirus situation in the House of Representatives in the Hague, the Netherlands, on September 22, 2020. / AFP Archive
February 16, 2021

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Islam positions, over a tweet in which he vilified President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief public prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara said in a statement that the probe involving Wilders, who heads the Party for Freedom, was opened due to a Twitter post "including a photograph and written insult about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February15."

Wilders on Monday had shared a post on Twitter insulting Erdogan and calling NATO to expel Turkey.

Dismissing remarks by Wilders and his "merry band of neo-Nazis" as having never "amounted to anything," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun voiced concern that Europe's "seemingly moderate governments and ostensibly responsible policymakers" appeared to share the far-right politician's views.

Referring to a leaked report by the Dutch National Coordinat or for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) containing various claims against the Turkish community in the Netherlands, Altun said the "groundless, biased and ignorant" document should be taken as a greater concern than Wilders.

"Turkey and the Turkish community in Europe have always been a bulwark against terrorism and extremism. To say otherwise is to serve racism and Islamophobia," said the official.

This is not the first time that the anti-Islam MP has stoked controversy.

READ MORE: Dutch appeals court convicts Wilders of insulting minorities

Earlier in October last year, President Erdogan had filed a complaint after Wilders shared an insulting tweet.

Altun, dismissed Wilders' comments.

"No word that Geert Wilders and his merry band of neo-Nazis ever uttered has amounted to anything. The real danger is that seemingly moderate governments and ostensibly responsible policymakers in Europe seem to concur," Altun tweeted on Tuesday.

Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, late Monday tweeted a photo of Wilders scrunching his face while pushing a pen against the tip of his nose, accompanied by the word "Imbecile".

Ankara and The Hague have had tense relations, especially after Turkish ministers were banned from campaigning among Turkish nationals living in the Netherlands during Turkey's constitutional referendum campaign in 2017.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us