Jaguar cars to go fully electric from 2025
Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.
The new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is unveiled during the first press day of the Geneva International Motor Show on March 6, 2018 in Geneva. (File photo) / AFP
February 15, 2021

Jaguar, the Indian-owned luxury car brand, will produce only electric vehicles from 2025 and restructure its UK non-manufacturing operations, the company has announced.

"By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand," said a statement from Jaguar Land Rover, which intends to become a net zero carbon company by 2039.

JLR said it "will substantially reduce and rationalise its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the UK."

It did not say whether this meant job cuts were on the horizon.

JLR will meanwhile invest $3.5 billion (£2.5 billion) annually under its "Reimagine" plan, which sees the first all-electric Land Rover model in 2024.

"At the heart of its Reimagine plan will be the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar brands on separate architectures with two clear, unique personalities," the statement said.

Jaguar Land Rover said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

"As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy.

"Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme," the statement added.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, itself part of Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

Jaguar Land Rover will ensure "closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development leadership," it added.

