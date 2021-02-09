WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU mulls sanctions on Myanmar military over coup
The bloc could impose additional targeted sanctions on individuals and on business owned by the Myanmar military, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell says.
EU mulls sanctions on Myanmar military over coup
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at a debate folllowing his visit to Russia, during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on February 9, 2021. / Reuters
February 9, 2021

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said the bloc could impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar's military over its seizure of power, but warned any punishment should not hit the population. 

"We are currently reviewing all our options," Borrell told lawmakers at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Borrell said one of the paths open to the bloc were "additional targeted sanctions on individuals and on business owned by the military." 

The EU already has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has slapped asset freezes and visa bans on 14 officials over the bloody crackdown on the country's Rohingya.

READ MORE: Explained: the coup in Myanmar and its political ramifications

Trade ties also under review

The military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi in a coup last week that has drawn widespread international condemnation. 

Borrell said the EU could also review development assistance to Myanmar or curb trade ties with the southeast Asian nation. 

But the former Spanish minister insisted that the bloc "should avoid rushing into measures which could adversely affect the most vulnerable part of the population."

He said foreign ministers from the EU's 27 nations would discuss the next moves at a meeting on February 22. 

"We will ensure that we are doing nothing to legitimise the actions of the military, while trying to maintain support to the people of Myanmar," he said.

READ MORE: Outrage grows over Myanmar coup

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us