WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed gangs carry out deadly raids in northwest Nigeria
The latest attacks were in northwest Kaduna state, where 23 people were killed over 24 hours in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas (LGAs), state internal security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said.
Armed gangs carry out deadly raids in northwest Nigeria
File Photo: Members of security forces ride a truck as they patrol in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria, December 16, 2020. / Reuters
February 9, 2021

At least 23 people have been killed as armed gangs carried out attacks across five districts in northwest Nigeria, officials said, in a region where criminal groups often raid villages to ransack or kidnap for ransom.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been under pressure as his military struggles to resolve a decade-long insurgency in the northeast, armed gangs in the northwest and communal conflicts in central regions.

The latest attacks were in northwest Kaduna state, where 23 were killed over 24 hours in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas (LGAs), state internal security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said.

READ MORE:Armed bandits hit northwest Nigeria in two separate deadly attacks

The deadliest attack was in Birnin Gwari, where 10 people were killed.

The Nigerian air force was engaging with some of the armed groups in locations in the Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, the official said in a statement.

READ MORE:Deadly Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria leaves several dead

In the northwest region, where Buhari is from, heavily armed criminals called "bandits" by locals have terrorised communities for years, raiding villages, rustling cattle, kidnapping and burning down homes.

Armed gangs, which sometimes number in the hundreds, have generally been motivated by money, but security experts warn the region's militant groups have been increasingly infiltrating their ranks.

Violence from criminal groups has killed around 8,000 people since 2011 and forced more than 200,000 to flee their homes, according to an estimate by International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank last year.

READ MORE: Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, officials say

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us