WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead in Morocco underground factory flood
Rescuers recover 24 bodies from an illegal textile workshop in Tangier city, local media report.
Dozens dead in Morocco underground factory flood
Screenshot taken from local media footage on Twitter in Tangier, Morocco on February 8, 2021.
February 8, 2021

At least 24 people have died after heavy rain caused a flood in an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco's Tangier city. 

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP news agency said on Monday, citing local authorities. 

A search of the premises was continuing.

Local media outlets indicated at least some of the victims may have been electrocuted as the incoming water interfered with power facilities, but there was no immediate confirmation of those reports.

Heavy rains in recent weeks

Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long period of drought.

In early January, the inclement weather caused several dilapidated buildings to collapse in Casablanca, the country's economic capital, causing at least four deaths, according to local media.

Poorly maintained drainage systems often exacerbate flooding in cities.

Fifty people died in floods in 2014 caused by heavy rains in the south of Morocco.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us