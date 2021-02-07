WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb kills several security agents in Somalia
Roadside bomb attack, claimed by Al Shabab militant group, kills 12 agents, including the head of the federal intelligence agency in Dhusamareb town, police say.
Bomb kills several security agents in Somalia
Somalia has been plunged into chaos since the fall of the autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. / TRTWorld
February 7, 2021

Twelve security agents have been killed by a roadside bomb planted outside a Somali town where political leaders have been meeting to try to resolve a row over a presidential selection process due to be held on Monday.

Militant group Al Shabab, which analysts say is keen on exploiting the deadlock, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

READ MORE: Militant group attacks hotel in Somalia’s Mogadishu

Those killed included Abdirashid Abdunur, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency in Dhusamareb town, police officer Mohamed Ahmed said. 

In all, 12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town, police said.

READ MORE: Al Shabaab has created a perfect storm in Somalia

Political crisis 

A deal on how to choose a new president on Monday has been elusive so far, threatening to unleash more political turmoil.

Somalia had initially aimed to hold its first direct election in more than three decades but delays in preparations, and the government's inability to rein in daily attacks by al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab insurgents, meant switching to an indirect vote, with elders picking lawmakers who would choose a president.

However, regional authorities in at least two of Somalia's five federal states, Puntland and Jubbaland, oppose holding the election for now.

READ MORE:Somalia's politicians fail to reach deal on elections

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us