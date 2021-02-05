Israeli settlers have killed an unarmed Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after seizing his land, according to the Palestinian civil affairs minister.

Authorities identified the man as Khaled Maher Nofal, a 34-year-old family man and Palestinian finance ministry employee.

Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al Sheikh on Friday condemned the killing, saying on Twitter that it had come after settlers had seized Nofal's land and moved caravans onto it.

Calls for intervention to end Israeli aggrression

The spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Friday the latest crime.

In a press statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged the international community to immediately intervene to put an end to Israel's aggression, which, besides the daily killing crimes, includes the daily home demolitions by the Israeli occupation forces of Palestinians' homes and belongings, as is the case of Humsa village in the Jordan Valley, razed to the ground by the Israeli occupation army earlier this week.

The Israeli army said he had been "neutralised" by a guard in a farm that he had infiltrated near the Palestinian town of Qalqilyah and that no weapons were found in his possession.

It said the man had attacked an unarmed guard before being "neutralised" by settlers.

The farm is a so-called wildcat settlement, an outpost not recognised by the Jewish state, according to the Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now.

International law regards all settlements built on occupied Palestinian land, whether public or privately owned, as illegal.

Body taken by Israelis

Radhi Abu Fakhida, head of the village council of Ras Karkar, west of Ramallah, said the body of the man was in the Israeli occupation authorities' custody.

Since morning, the Israeli army has barred entry into Ras Karkar, also preventing those inside from leaving.

