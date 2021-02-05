WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers kill unarmed Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh says the settlers seized Khaled Maher Nofal’s land, moved caravans onto it and then killed him.
Israeli forces inspect the scene after a Palestinian man Khaled Nofal, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on February 5, 2021. / AA
February 5, 2021

Israeli settlers have killed an unarmed Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after seizing his land, according to the Palestinian civil affairs minister.

Authorities identified the man as Khaled Maher Nofal, a 34-year-old family man and Palestinian finance ministry employee.

Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al Sheikh on Friday condemned the killing, saying on Twitter that it had come after settlers had seized Nofal's land and moved caravans onto it.

READ MORE: Israel razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time

Calls for intervention to end Israeli aggrression

The spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Friday the latest crime.

In a press statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged the international community to immediately intervene to put an end to Israel's aggression, which, besides the daily killing crimes, includes the daily home demolitions by the Israeli occupation forces of Palestinians' homes and belongings, as is the case of Humsa village in the Jordan Valley, razed to the ground by the Israeli occupation army earlier this week.

The Israeli army said he had been "neutralised" by a guard in a farm that he had infiltrated near the Palestinian town of Qalqilyah and that no weapons were found in his possession.

It said the man had attacked an unarmed guard before being "neutralised" by settlers.

The farm is a so-called wildcat settlement, an outpost not recognised by the Jewish state, according to the Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now.

International law regards all settlements built on occupied Palestinian land, whether public or privately owned, as illegal.

READ MORE: Israel announces 800 new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Body taken by Israelis

Radhi Abu Fakhida, head of the village council of Ras Karkar, west of Ramallah, said the body of the man was in the Israeli occupation authorities' custody.

Since morning, the Israeli army has barred entry into Ras Karkar, also preventing those inside from leaving.

READ MORE: What does Biden's restoration of aid to Palestinians mean?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
