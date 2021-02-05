TÜRKİYE
Turkey, Kazakhstan look to bolster defence cooperation
Turkey and Kazakhstan are examining various ways to continue improving their multifaceted strategic relationship.
Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue to improve their multifaceted strategic relationship, a statement said. / AA
February 5, 2021

Turkey and Kazakhstan have discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry sector. 

In a statement, Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry said Turkey’s Deputy National Defense Minister Muhsin Dere met with Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev as part of a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan.

In the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of the defence industry and military training were discussed.

Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue to improve their multifaceted strategic relationship, the statement said.

The meeting also examined the issue of cooperation with major Turkish defense companies, it added.

Dere and an accompanying delegation also met with Kazakhstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

The successful joint production of military products by the two countries in the field of optical and radio-electronics was also underlined.

Dere also said that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners for Turkey in Central Asia.

"We held a long and fruitful meeting. Many new agreements are planned to be signed in military and technical fields between the two brotherly countries," he added.

The Turkish delegation visited four defense industry companies and Nursultan Nazarbayev National Defense University in the capital Nur-Sultan.

SOURCE:AA
