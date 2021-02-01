Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that perhaps it is time for the country to discuss a new constitution again.

If Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party reaches consensus with its partner in People's Alliance, then an "action for drafting a new constitution in upcoming period" is possible, Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Underlining that the constitutional works must be done in a transparent manner, Erdogan said the final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

In parliamentary votes and elections, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the governing AK Party under their People’s Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

The 2017 constitutional referendum asked voters to decide on an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the constitution were jointly brought by the AK Party and the MHP.

Economy

Commenting on Turkey's economic situation amid the pandemic, Erdogan said among the G20 countries, Turkey and China could register positive growth in 2020, citing international analyses.

Erdogan stressed that the food inflation is the "greatest threat" for both the producers and consumers, saying: "We believe that the volatility in food prices will decrease in the second half of the year with the developments in the world and the measures we take in our country."

Space and satellite technology

The Turkish president also commented on country's development in space and satellite technologies and said: "Turkey started to work on establishing a microsatellite launcher facility and will soon send its and friendly countries’ satellites into space."

"We are determined to make our country a brand in space and satellite technologies that have a wide range of uses from communication to energy, from environmental protection to defence industry," Erdogan added.

Covid-19 measures

Erdogan also announced a plan to start "gradual relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions" with the number of infections decreasing.

In that respect, Turkey's schools in villages to begin face-to-face education as of February 15 as the preparations will start to resume in-class education on March 1 for 8th and 12th-grade students, primary and special education schools.

Turkey began a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews on both weeknights and weekends as part of its efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

