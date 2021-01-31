WORLD
3 MIN READ
US halts plan to give Covid-19 vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
US Southern Command said it expected to have enough vaccine for all of the approximately 1,500 personnel assigned to the detention centre.
US halts plan to give Covid-19 vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
US soldier holds keys inside the Camp VI detention facility on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. / AP
January 31, 2021

The US is backing off for now on a plan to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet that the Defence Department would be “pausing” the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.

Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. 

The plan drew some criticism after The New York Times reported that the vaccination of prisoners would start in the coming days.

“We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols,” Kirby said. “We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe.”

The US military announced earlier this month that it planned to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinated all personnel at the detention centre.

READ MORE: Will Biden keep his promise to shut down Guantanamo?

At the time, US Southern Command said it expected to have enough vaccine for all of the approximately 1,500 personnel assigned to the detention centre. It said that the vaccine would be offered to prisoners but did not plan to reveal how many actually received it because of medical privacy regulations.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention centre prisoners. Early in the pandemic the US military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.

The US opened the detention centre in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban. Those who remain include five men facing a trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and aiding the September 11, 2001, attacks.

READ MORE: A new project aims to keep the memory of Guantanamo Bay alive

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us