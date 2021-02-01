WORLD
Militant group attacks hotel in Somalia’s Mogadishu
A suicide car bomb blast at Hotel Afrik, followed by a shootout between terrorists reportedly from al Shabab and security forces, killed at least nine people, including four attackers.
Somali security officers secure the scene of a car bomb explosion as paramedics await to rescue the injured in the Kilometre 4 area of Mogadishu, Somalia January 31, 2021. / Reuters
February 1, 2021

At least nine people were killed in a weekend attack at a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab terrorists early on Monday, a police spokesman said.

A suicide car bomb exploded early on Sunday evening and was followed by a shootout between al Shabaab and security forces at the Hotel Afrik. 

"The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured. There is no electricity," Sadik Ali, told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.

READ MORE:Suspected suicide car bomb targets hotel in Somali capital

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that among those killed was a former military general, Mohamed Nur Galal.

"I condemn the barbaric attack. May Allah have mercy on all those who died. General Mohamed Nur Galal, will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country," he said.

Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia. 

SOURCE:Reuters
