TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey urges Biden administration to rejoin Iran nuclear accord
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says Ankara hopes the US will return to the 2015 agreement, speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Istanbul.
Turkey urges Biden administration to rejoin Iran nuclear accord
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif (L) are seen during their meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey on January 29, 2021. / AA
January 29, 2021

Turkey has urged the United States to return to the Iran nuclear agreement and lift sanctions on the Islamic republic, clearing the way for improved trade between the two neighbours.

US President Joe Biden's administration has signalled a fresh approach to the Middle East, including a gradual return to diplomacy with Iran.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would only rejoin the Iran agreement, which Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, once Tehran resumes complying with its terms.

"We hope the United States will return to the agreement under the Biden administration," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press appearance with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Istanbul on Friday.

READ MORE: Turkey determined to pursue rights in Eastern Mediterranean

Iran expects US to take first step

On Thursday, Zarif said Washington had to take the first step because it was the one that walked away from the landmark 2015 accord, which was also signed by the European Union, Russia and China.

"We are ready to do our part once America fulfils its commitments," Zarif reaffirmed on Friday.

Biting US sanctions on Tehran that accompanied Trump's decision to drop the deal have hampered trade between Turkey and Iran, which once included large Turkish purchases of Iranian oil.

"Turkey has a clear stance against the US sanctions," Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE: Biden picks Robert Malley as Iran envoy in one of many nods to Obama era

'Cooperation on Caucasus will benefit region'

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister hailed relations with Turkey, adding that ties will deepen when the US adopts more reasonable attitudes.

He went on to say that cooperation between Turkey and Iran on the Caucasus will definitely benefit regional countries.

"Iran-Turkey relations are very important for us and filled with m utual benefits," Zarif said.

He expressed the hope that the trade volume between the two countries will return to the pre-pandemic and -embargo days.

"Unfortunately, the US is used to imposing sanctions," Zarif said.

Zarif will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the Friday prayer.

READ MORE: Russia, Iran urge US to rescue nuclear deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us