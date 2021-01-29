Turkish philanthropist Kamil Gulec supported a project that paved the way for a huge book-shaped library in Turkey’s Karabuk province.

Inspired by the Kansas City Public Library in the US, the building has changed the landscape of the neighbourhood and has become one of its main tourist attractions. It also provides access to at least 190 university libraries in the country.

Here are some photos of the library:

As the pandemic confined students to their homes, 500,000 people downloaded resources from the library in 2020.

Returned books are sterilised and are only then placed back on the shelves.

"We have nearly 60,000 printed books in our library. The world is now oriented toward electronic books and magazines. We have more than 20,000 e-books and nearly 40,000 e-magazines. Our library is widely used," Polat said.

"We are trying to bring the whole system to a level where it can run with artificial intelligence," he said, adding that library officials want to make it functional even if nobody is present.