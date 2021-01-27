TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation
Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk’s company.
Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on November 8, 2017. / AA
January 27, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have discussed cooperation in various fields during a phone conversation.

Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk’s company, Turkey’s Presidency said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to closely follow the developments in our country and the world in the field of technology and to support every step taken in this field in order to benefit our nation," President Erdogan said in a Telegram statement.

SpaceX and Turkey's past cooperation

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited Turkey in November 2017 which opened a door for cooperation on using the company's rocket launchers.

The cooperation resulted in a recent launch of Turkey's fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A by SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida.

READ MORE:Turkey launches fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A

Turksat 5A was launched with the aim to provide TV broadcasting and communication services across European, African and Asian continents.

Turkey will also launch another communication satellite, the Turksat 5B, in June, country's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had previously announced. 

The cooperation resulted  in a recent launch of Turkey's fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A by the US-based technology company SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us