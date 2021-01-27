WORLD
2 MIN READ
US issues heightened terrorism threat alert from domestic extremists
Heightened threat of domestic terrorism in the US could last weeks, says a Department of Homeland Security advisory.
US issues heightened terrorism threat alert from domestic extremists
US National Guard soldiers walk through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on January 27, 2021. / Reuters
January 27, 2021

The United States has faced a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people disgruntled with the outcome of the November presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

The advisory on Wednesday follows the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 by supporters of then President Donald Trump in which five people were killed, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president last week amid heightened security in locked-down Washington.

"Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives, could continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence," the department said in a national terrorism advisory.

READ MORE: Biden calls Capitol Hill invaders 'domestic terrorists'

Heightened threat

There was no information on a specific credible plot but the heightened threat across the United States was likely to persist for weeks, it said.

The DHS advisory said so-called domestic violent extremists were motivated by issues including anger over Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results and police use of force.

It also cited "long-standing racial and ethnic tension — including opposition to immigration" as drivers of domestic violence attacks.

READ MORE: A war on ‘domestic terrorism’ would be a disaster for US minorities

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us