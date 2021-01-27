WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jennifer King is NFL's first Black female coach after Washington promotion
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Jennifer King deserved the promotion for the hours she put in for in-season and off-season work in a season where they made the playoffs.
Jennifer King is NFL's first Black female coach after Washington promotion
Jennifer King tosses a ball on at Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField in Landover, Maryland on January 9, 2021. / Reuters
January 27, 2021

The Washington Football Team has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach.

King, who was an intern under Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan during the 2020 season, is the second female assistant coach in the NFL after Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

READ MORE:Brady, Mahomes set up dream Super Bowl for Bucs and Chiefs

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said King deserved the promotion for the hours she put in for in-season and off-season work in a season where they made the playoffs.

"She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff," Rivera said in a statement.

READ MORE:How Robert Saleh became the NFL’s first Muslim coach

"She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season.

"I know she will continue to be an asset... She earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her."

King, a seven-times All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women's tackle football team from 2006-17, also has experience as a coach in women's basketball.

She was the head coach of Johnson & Wales University Charlotte from 2016-18 and was named USCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2018 when they won the National Championship. 

READ MORE:New documentary tells story of black women pro wrestlers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us