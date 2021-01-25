TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey: No contact yet with pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors in Guinea
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells reporters strict measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in future after Turkish sailors were kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea.
Turkey: No contact yet with pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors in Guinea
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses journalists outside the Grand National Assembly in Ankara on January 25, 2021. / AA
January 25, 2021

The Turkish foreign minister has said Turkey is working together with Gabon and its neighbouring countries to secure the release of kidnapped Turkish sailors in the Gulf of Guinea but no contact with the pirates has been made yet.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday that strict measures were being taken to ensure such incidents did not happen again after a cargo ship was attacked off Nigeria this weekend.

The ship is neither Turkish-owned nor Turkish-flagged, according to an executive of a Turkish marine company on Monday.

"The ship is not Turkish-owned or Turkish-flagged," Levent Karsan, the director general of the company Boden, told reporters in a press conference on the Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday.

READ MORE: Turkish ship anchors at Gabon port after deadly pirate attack

Liberian-flagged ship

Following the attack, the Liberian-flagged cargo ship Mozart—  with a largely Turkish crew—  anchored at Port-Gentil at 0800 GMT on Sunday.

Karsan said the ship belonged to foreign investors and his company was only responsible for the vessel's technical management.

"The ship is Liberian-flagged. Its management belongs to a firm that has offices in London and Hamburg," Karsan said.

He added that he did not receive any news that the pirates contacted any authorities so far.

READ MORE: Deadly pirate ambush on Turkish cargo ship off Guinea, sailors kidnapped

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us