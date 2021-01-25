TÜRKİYE
Turkey to West: Stop spreading 'lies' of HDP and PKK
Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun released a video which he says offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Turkey's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun speaks at the opening of TRT World Forum 2020 organized with the theme ""Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World" in Istanbul, Turkey on December 01, 2020. / AA
January 25, 2021

Turkey's communications director has called on Western countries to stop "spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies."

Fahrettin Altun on Sunday shared footage on Twitter from the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which was filled with the PKK terrorist group's propaganda materials.

"It offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union," said Altun, referring to the footage, which was taken during an operation the previous night in Istanbul.

READ MORE: How the PKK drug trade in Iraq finances the terror network

Designated terror group

Recalling that the YPG/PKK terror group is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including women and children, he said the terrorist organisation also perpetrated suicide attacks and released thousands of Daesh terrorists from prisons in Syria.

"Refusing to condemn those cowardly acts, HDP officials glorify terrorists, including suicide bombers, and act as PKK recruiters," he added.

READ MORE: Will the US stop its support for the YPG-PKK ?

Forcibly recruited children

That is why Kurdish mothers protest outside the HDP’s Diyarbakir office, he noted, referring to sit-in protests which began on September 3 in 2019 when three mothers said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

"The West must stop spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies and tell the truth," Altun stressed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Why are Turkey's Kurdish families camping outside HDP headquarters?

SOURCE:AA
