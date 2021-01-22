Tens of thousands of people protested in Nepal's capital against the prime minister for dissolving parliament and ordering new elections in an escalating feud within the governing party.

The supporters of a splinter group in the Nepal Communist Party marched peacefully in the centre of Kathmandu as they demanded that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli reinstate parliament.

Security was tight in the capital, with barbed wire barriers and police in riot gear blocking the area around the main government offices.

There were no reports of violence.

Dissolved parliament

Parliament was dissolved on December 20 and new elections were announced for April 30 and May 10.Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won elections three years ago.His party and a party of former Maoist rebels had earlier merged to form a unified Communist party.But tensions have grown between Oli and the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party."We are here once again among the people to seek your help to restore parliament because it was the people who helped gain democracy," said Dahal speaking at the rally on Friday.The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister's term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.