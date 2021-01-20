TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey: Ready to support Iraq in clearing Sinjar of terrorists
Turkey-Iraq, as well as Turkey-Erbil cooperation, will bring important developments in the coming period in fighting terrorism, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says following his visit to the neighbouring country.
Turkey: Ready to support Iraq in clearing Sinjar of terrorists
Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Erbil, Iraq, January 20, 2021. / AA
January 20, 2021

Turkey is closely following developments in Iraq's Sinjar district, the Turkish defence minister has said, stressing that Ankara is ready to support clearing the region of terrorists.

"Turkey is ready to provide support for eliminating terrorists in Iraq’s Sinjar region if needed," Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday following his official visit to Iraq.

He noted that Turkey-Iraq, as well as Turkey-Erbil, cooperation will bring important developments in the coming period in fighting terrorism.

"We can say that we are determined to end the terrorists as a result of our cooperation with both the regional administration and Baghdad," he added.

READ MORE:Turkey's defence chiefs visit northern Iraq

Sinjar deal

Iraqi security forces started to implement a deployment plan on December 1 in the centre of the Sinjar district of Iraq's Nineveh province to enhance stability and security in the area and enable displaced locals to return home.

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the UN on the status of the region, seeks to clear the region of the PKK terrorists.

The PKK terror group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Ezidi community from Daesh terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

READ MORE:Will Iraq and Turkey develop a security cooperation against the PKK?

READ MORE:How the PKK drug trade in Iraq finances the terror network

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us