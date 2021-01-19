TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's defence chiefs visit northern Iraq
Turkey aims to eliminate Daesh and PKK terrorists in the region to ensure security along its borders and live in peace with its neighbours.
Turkey's defence chiefs visit northern Iraq
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (L) meets with Nechirvan Barzani (R), leader of the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) in Erbil, on January 19, 2021. / AA
January 19, 2021

Turkey's top defence chiefs held separate meetings with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG), and the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, along with the country's Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler, visited Erbil, the capital of the KRG in northern Iraq late on Monday, after an official visit to Baghdad earlier.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed regional security.

Important successes have been achieved against the Daesh terrorist organisation in Iraq, Akar noted.

Akar also expressed his belief that the two countries will gain very important successes in fighting other terrorists.

“We must further strengthen our cooperation and stand together resolutely against the PKK terrorist organisation,” he stressed.

Turkey is aiming to eliminate PKK terrorists in the region to ensure security along its borders and live in peace with its neighbours, he added.

READ MORE: Will Iraq and Turkey develop a security cooperation against the PKK?

Iraq visit

Akar and Guler arrived in the Iraqi capital for an official visit on Monday.

They met with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad, including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, Defence Minister Juma Inad, and Interior Minister Othman al Ghanmi.

READ MORE:PKK in Iraq

Combating terrorism was the main focus of discussions during the visit, as well as joint cooperation between Turkey and Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:How the PKK drug trade in Iraq finances the terror network

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us