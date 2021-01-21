US President Joe Biden is pledging a new path for the nation after Donald Trump’s four years in office.

That starts with confronting a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and extends to sweeping plans on health care, education, immigration and more.

But for most of the world, Biden's term, with vice-president Kamala Harris, also comes with hope of repairing ties left strained, or even wrecked, by Trump's chaotic four years. Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

China

“China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-US relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth,” China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, tweeted.

Colombia

Biden “understands the importance of cooperation among nations,” said former Colombian president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos, who left office in 2018. “As a matter of fact, if we don’t cooperate – all nations – to fight climate change, then we will all perish. It’s as simple as that."

Venezuela

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro's government urged dialogue with the Biden administration, while hoping the new president abandons the avalanche of damaging sanctions Trump imposed to attempt a regime change.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Biden was a good friend to New Zealand and highlighted in particular the words given in his inaugural address. “President Biden’s message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

Gulf states

The leaders of Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all sent messages of congratulations.

Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has tweeted his congratulations, adding "I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has hailed Biden's inauguration, saying: "America is back.

America's new beginning will make democracy even greater. Together with the Korean people, I stand by your journey toward 'America United'."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed US President Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, but called on him to adopt an "ambitious" plan to fight global warming.

"I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis," Guterres said in a statement.

"We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero, including by bringing forward a new nationally determined contribution with ambitious 2030 targets and climate finance in advance of COP26 in Glasgow later this year."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Biden's decision to return to the Paris Climate Accord, telling him "welcome back" in a congratulatory message after his inauguration.

"Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!" Macron tweeted in English.

"We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"

NATO

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg congratulates Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States and Harris as the Vice President.

"The bond between North America and Europe is the bedrock of our security, and a strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"NATO Allies need to stand together to address the security consequences of the rise of China, the threat of terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a more assertive Russia."

"A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe, as none of us can tackle the challenges we face alone. Today is the start of a new chapter & I look forward to our close cooperation!" he said in a separate tweet after the inauguration ceremony.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi congratulated Biden on his social media account.

"My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership" Modi said on Twitter.

WHO

The head of the World Health Organization, WHO, congratulated Biden and Harris after their inauguration.

"Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris on your #Inauguration today. Here's to a healthier, fairer, safer, more sustainable world", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

Biden has said he will halt the withdrawal of the US from the WHO, a process initiated by former President Trump.

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he was "impatient" to work together with Biden "for peace and stability in the region and in the world."

Resistance movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was "not sorry" to see Trump depart, calling him "the world's main source and sponsor of oppression, violence and extremism" and partner in "Israeli aggression" against the Palestinians.

Biden "must correct the wrong historical path of American policy which is oppressing our people," and end policies aiming at "destroying the Palestinian cause", said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum.

At the same time Palestinian government in the West Bank said it hoped Biden administration would be a chance to resolve the conflict.

"We hope that the presence of Biden will be a chance to apply international law and resolve the conflict, establishing an independent Palestinian state and putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people," said Jibril Rajub, a senior official from Abbas' Fatah party.

"Netanyahu is welcoming Biden with settlements," said Nabil Abu Rudeina, a spokesman for Palestinian president Abbas.

"His only aim is to destroy the two-state solution."

Under Trump, the United States recognised Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and moved its embassy there, sparking Palestinian outrage.

Palestinian President Abbas, who has accused Trump of unfair bias toward Israel with policies like moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, expressed hope for a more even-handed approach from Biden.

He urged “a comprehensive and just peace process that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people for freedom and independence.”

Vatican

Pope Francis told Biden that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world.

In a message sent shortly after the second Catholic US president was sworn in, Francis also said he hoped Biden would work towards a society marked by true justice, freedom and respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those with no voice.

"Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding," Francis said.

"I likewise ask God, the source of all wisdom and truth, to guide your efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world in order to advance the universal common good," he said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Biden to "strengthen" a long-standing alliance between the two countries, partly in order to confront the "threat" posed by Iran.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video congratulating Biden.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden after he was inaugurated, saying he looked forward to working with the new president to fight Covid-19 and climate change.

In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global Covid-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

"We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world," Trudeau said.

Russia

Russia urged Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.

"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, which was signed in 2010 and expires in February, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on a conference call.

Ireland

Biden will be a "true friend of Ireland", Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said, celebrating the new US president's ancestral links to his country.

"Today a true friend of Ireland @JoeBiden became the 46th President of the USA," Martin said on Twitter.

"It is a day of history and hope and I look forward to forging ever closer ties between our two great nations."

“As he takes the oath of office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history, the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated new US President Biden, saying she looked forward to a "new chapter" in German-US relations.

"Warmest congratulations on your inauguration, @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris - a true celebration of American democracy," Merkel was quoted as saying in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"I look forward to a new chapter of German-American friendship and cooperation," she added.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed relief that Biden was replacing Trump as US president, calling it a "good day for democracy."

"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," the head of state said.

"I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."

Steinmeier said Germany looked forward "to knowing we again have the US at our side as an indispensable partner" in addressing "the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, security issues, arms control and disarmament, and many urgent conflicts around the world".

Steinmeier extended his "best wishes" to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris "for their great and difficult tasks" ahead, saying he hoped to welcome them soon to Germany.

Mexico

The administration of Biden should give legal immigration status to Mexicans who are currently working in the United States, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"We have been proposing that our countrymen who have been working for years should be regularized, contributing to the development of that great nation," Lopez Obrador said in his regular daily news conference.

Obrador wished Biden well ahead of his inauguration later in the day, saying he hoped the event was peaceful.

He said important issues in bilateral relationships with the US would include pandemic, economic reactivation and migration.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working with the US administration under Biden on their "shared priorities".

Speaking in parliament, Johnson welcomed the start of a new chapter in UK-US relations and pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.

Johnson said he hoped Biden would join Britain in its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"We hope that President Biden will join us (in setting a target to reach net zero by 2050) and of course we will work with President Biden to secure the Transatlantic alliance and NATO," Johnson said.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a private message to Biden before he was sworn in, Buckingham Palace said, without revealing the contents of the message.

European Union

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the moment should be seized to form a new "founding pact" between democratic powers.

"This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said hours ahead of the inauguration.

"This time-honoured ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," she said.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

But Brussels' top official warned the fact that millions of Americans had voted for Trump and that some of them had rioted on his behalf on January 6 should serve as a warning.

"And this really is what it looks like when words put into deeds, when hate speech and fake news become a real danger to democracy," she said.

Philippines

A presidential spokesperson said the Philippines will maintain "close and friendly" relations with the US under Biden, amid a period of strain in their decades-old alliance.

"We congratulate again the incoming president and we look forward to having close and friendly relations with the Biden administration," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines.

Ties have been tested since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 and embarked on months of expletive-laden tirades against the US and threatened repeatedly to scrap their bilateral military agreements.

Duterte once said he would not visit the US, calling it a "lousy" country.

Though Duterte has spoken positively about Trump, he has remained critical of US foreign policy.

Philippine political analysts expect the Biden administration to be more vocal than its predecessor about human rights issues in the Philippines, including Duterte's signature war on drugs, during which thousands of people have been killed.

Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani hailed the White House departure of "tyrant" Trump, saying that "the ball is in America's court" to return to a landmark nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Tehran.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," Rouhani said in televised remarks to his cabinet.

During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.

The sanctions targeted Iran's vital oil sales and international banking ties, plunging its economy into a deep recession.

Rouhani said Trump's political career had "died ... but the JCPOA is alive," referring to the agreement's official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Biden's team has signalled a willingness to return to dialogue with Tehran.