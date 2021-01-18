The United States is holding its breath ahead of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration set for January 20 2021, after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed Capitol Hill on January 6.

As a result, the heart of the United States has been turned into a fortress of solitude as thousands of law enforcement officers stream into the capital, with over 25,000 National Guardsmen projected to be deployed to the city. That's nearly five times more than the amount of US soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

In sharp contrast, only 8,000 national guardsmen were present for Trump's 2016 inauguration.

Aside from guardsmen flying in from around the country, a 'green zone' has been established at the heart of the city.

Amid concerns of infiltration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is vetting guardsmen to ensure none have ties to rightwing groups. Even the possibility of an attack from within the military itself is being considered seriously.

Here are unnerving photos of a city holding its breath.