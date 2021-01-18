In pictures: Washington D.C. holds its breath as thousands of troops arrive
WORLD
6 MIN READ
In pictures: Washington D.C. holds its breath as thousands of troops arriveUnnerving photos portray a city holding up under a military siege.
The sun begins to hit the dome of the U.S. Capitol on the morning of January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. / Getty Images
January 18, 2021

The United States is holding its breath ahead of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration set for January 20 2021, after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed Capitol Hill on January 6. 

As a result, the heart of the United States has been turned into a fortress of solitude as thousands of law enforcement officers stream into the capital, with over 25,000 National Guardsmen projected to be deployed to the city. That's nearly five times more than the amount of US soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. 

In sharp contrast, only 8,000 national guardsmen were present for Trump's 2016 inauguration. 

Aside from guardsmen flying in from around the country, a 'green zone' has been established at the heart of the city. 

Amid concerns of infiltration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is vetting guardsmen to ensure none have ties to rightwing groups. Even the possibility of an attack from within the military itself is being considered seriously.

Here are unnerving photos of a city holding its breath.

SOURCE:TRT World
