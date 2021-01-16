WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days
Weeks after a deal to end the three-year row with Qatar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said full diplomatic relations will resume with Doha.
Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. / Reuters
January 16, 2021

Saudi's foreign minister has said that the kingdom expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, following a US-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.

Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

READ MORE: The geopolitics behind Saudi-Qatari reconciliation

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

Riyadh on January 5 announced a breakthrough US-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

READ MORE: Qataris stream into Saudi Arabia on second day of border reopening

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us