A Palau-flagged freight ship has sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin and two crew members have been found dead at sea, the local governor said.

Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship, ARVIN, sank off the coast of the Inkumu region in poor weather.

According to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, rescue teams have so far managed to rescue six of 12 crew members – all Ukrainian nationals – and recover the lifeless bodies of two others.

The ship, which was anchored within the administrative boundaries of the Bartin Port Authority on Friday due to bad weather conditions, broke and sank on Sunday, the ministry said.

The ministry added that rescue efforts are underway to rescue the remainder of the crew.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that the country’s navy deployed a frigate to support the rescue effort.