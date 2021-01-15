Divers have found casing of the black box as more personnel joined the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

“We have found the casing, the beacon and the CVR batteries. We need to search for the memory unit,” the commander of the navy's First Fleet Command, Abdul Rasyid, said on Friday.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane's black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an impact.

Investigators downloaded information from the plane's flight data recorder, which was recovered earlier this week.

The data recorder was said to be "all in good condition" by the National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono in a statement.

The recorder, which holds information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off Jakarta on Saturday.

Recovery effort

A rescue party near the capital's coast has worked for days to salvage human remains and wreckage from the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, as well as two flight recorders.

More than 4,000 search and rescue personnel are supported by 14 airplanes, 62 ships and 21 inflatable boats.

Divers narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder after finding some of its parts.

Grounding of Boeing 737

The 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after setting off from Jakarta, bound for Pontianak city on Borneo island, a 90-minute flight away.

Authorities said the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems with the plane before its dive, and that it was probably intact when it hit the water, citing a relatively small area where the wreckage was scattered.

KNKT plans to issue a preliminary report within 30 days of the crash in line with international standards, the agency's head told Reuters on Thursday.

KNKT said the FDR data confirmed that both of the plane's engines had been operating when the plane hit the water, as it had earlier stated based on the wreckage.

Indonesia's fast-growing aviation sector has long been plagued by safety concerns, and its airlines were once banned from US and European airspace.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed near Jakarta.

That accident, and another in Ethiopia, led to the grounding of the 737 MAX worldwide over a faulty anti-stall system.

The 737 that went down Saturday was first produced decades ago and was not a MAX variant.

