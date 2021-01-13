Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), have been arrested over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced.

The arrests were part of a joint operation of Turkish National Intelligence Directorate (MIT) and police targeting a group involved in illegal actions in the defence sector, according to a statement by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

Over the course of a year-long probe, the authorities found that some SSB workers leaked information regarding projects, mostly on financial matters and resources to representatives of certain foreign defense companies for monetary gains, the statement said.

The suspected officers were under surveillance for months, being monitored for corruption of defence tenders.

The six arrested suspects included former and current SSB employees, as well as the representatives of defence firms, the statement added.

A large amount of foreign currency and digital materials were also seized during searches of the individuals’ offices and residences, according the statement.

Presidency of Defense Industries constitutes an umbrella for country's defence investments and domestic projects as Turkey aims to decrease its dependence on foreign technology.

