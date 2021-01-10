WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly roadside bomb explosion hits Afghan capital
At least three people, including a security force official, were killed in the attack that came as Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict.
Deadly roadside bomb explosion hits Afghan capital
Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, January 10, 2021. / AP
January 10, 2021

At least three people were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior minister, said a spokesman for the ministry's public protection forces, a security force, was one of the three killed in the attack.

One other person was wounded he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack which took place as government negotiators were in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban.

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students. 

The outfit has also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties. 

Taliban militants have meanwhile continued their insurgency against government forces while keeping their promise not to attack US and NATO troops. 

Sunday's attack comes as Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict. 

Frustration and fear have grown over a spike in violence that has combatants on both sides blaming the other.

The stop-and-go talks between the Taliban and the government come amid growing doubt over a US-Taliban peace deal brokered by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump. 

An accelerated withdrawal of US troops ordered by Trump means just 2,500 American soldiers will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

Biden has advocated for keeping a small intelligence-based presence in Afghanistan, but Taliban leaders have flatly rejected any foreign troops.

READ MORE: Civilian deaths surges in Afghanistan amid Taliban talks – report

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us