WORLD
4 MIN READ
More than a dozen people charged over US Capitol violence
A federal prosecutor says the Washington US attorney's office does not expect to charge anyone with "incitement" or "insurrection" amid calls for legal action against President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others for encouraging the Capitol riots.
More than a dozen people charged over US Capitol violence
Police speak to supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. / Reuters
January 9, 2021

The US Justice Department has announced charges against 15 people involved in the assault on Congress, including one man accused of possessing bombs made to act like "homemade napalm."

But Ken Kohl, a federal prosecutor with the Washington US attorney's office, said on Friday that they did not expect to charge anyone with "incitement" or "insurrection" in Wednesday's violence, amid calls for legal action against President Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others for encouraging it.

The department unveiled the cases against 13 people, including Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter who invaded the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, who was found carrying two handguns and had 11 Styrofoam-enhanced Molotov cocktails in his truck.

READ MORE:Twitter permanently suspends Trump citing risk of incitement

Others whose charges were unsealed include Christopher Albert of Maryland, who allegedly entered the US Capitol with a loaded handgun; and Mark Leffingwell, charged with punching an officer.

Most of the 13 were charged with illegal entry into restricted buildings of Congress, and violent or disorderly conduct.

They were also charged with impeding government functions after forcing the shutdown of a joint meeting of Congress to officially certify that Trump rival Joe Biden had won the November 3 election, which Trump had until Thursday refused to accept.

'Lawless destruction'

Barnett, famously photographed with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office, was charged with theft of stationery.

"The lawless destruction of the US Capitol building was an attack against one of our nation's greatest institutions," said Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin in a statement.

Kohl said that not all the charges filed over Wednesday's violence had been unsealed, and that more were in the pipeline as the FBI investigates.

"This investigation has the highest priority," he said, with "hundreds" of Justice Department investigators working the case.

More charges and arrests were expected.

Around 40 people were arrested and charged by local Washington police, mostly for curfew violations, weapons offenses and unlawful entry.

But the charges announced by Kohl Friday were on the federal level and potentially carry heftier punishment.

He said the FBI was not investigating anyone on possible "incitement" or "insurrection" charges.

Some people have called for Trump, Giuliani, Trump's son Donald Jr. and others to be charged with incitement for openly encouraging the president's supporters to take action just hours before the mob stormed the Capitol.

"We don't expect any charges of that nature," Kohl said.

READ MORE: The bizarre cast of radical and conspiracy groups that stormed the Capitol

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us