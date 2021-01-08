Scenes from Wednesday’s assault in Washington DC were a shock to many Americans and the world at large, but to many on the far-right, it was the culmination of a long-unfolding saga.

Judging by the bizarre cast of characters incited by US President Donald Trump to march on the Capitol to #stopthesteal, it was closer to a circus than a coup.

As overzealous Trump supporters broke into the temple of American democracy, eventually giving way to scenes of ransacked offices and eventually a fatal shooting.

Given the mob was likely made up of pious anti-maskers, groupthink suggested it better to be identified and photographed while committing crimes lest a tyrannical piece of cloth cuts off your oxygen supply.

In the midst of the chaos, the podium of the Speaker of the House was looted, albeit with a smile:

The most recognisable figure in videos and photos of the chaos was a topless man donning a raccoon fur hood, patriotic face paint, and Viking horns – Arizonian voice actor Jake Angeli, or “QAnon Shaman” as he’s known by his followers.

Angeli quickly became the symbol of a weird and frightening spectacle as he roamed the halls holding an American flag fixed to a spear in one hand and a bullhorn in the other.

Another came to protest with a bright red MAGA cap perched on top of a ghillie suit.

Others were dressed in Revolutionary War outfits, while some just looked like they escaped from an infirmary.

Not to be outdone, a costumed rioter and son of a New York judge, showed up wearing fur pelts, a bulletproof vest and carrying a riot shield while looking like an extra from The Revenant.

On display were a number of slogans bringing together a gamut of conspiracy theories and extremist ideologies, which included prominent holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis.

Far-right activist ‘Baked Alaska’ aka Tim Gionet, live-streamed from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and was joined by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist that heads the far-right Groyper Army.

The neo-Nazi group NSC-131 also joined in:

Nick Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, a chapter of the far-right group, was present as well – even tweeting a selfie of himself smoking a cigarette in the Capitol:

One sweatshirt read “Camp Auschwitz,” along with the message “Work brings freedom” – a rough translation of the message that greeted Jewish prisoners at the infamous Nazi concentration camp.

Some more strikingly hateful insignia included Confederate flags and nooses:

One of the most widely shared photos showed Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the leader of a pro-gun rights group in Arkansas, lounging in Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet up on a desk.

Several members of the mob wore or carried signs invoking the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely alleges that an elite cabal of paedophiles, run by Democrats, are plotting to harvest the blood of children.

Many QAnon followers often wear garments adorned with a huge “Q” – which is supposed to represent a supposed high-ranking government official who shares inside information through cryptic posts.

Several of them were present at the Capitol.

For those whose faith in Q might otherwise be challenged by a litany of false predictions over the years, “trust the plan” is a phrase that the theory’s adherents have made popular, many of which were visible.

As was messaging related to saving children, a core tenet of QAnon.

Another symbol favoured by anti-government militias like the Boogaloo Bois is the coiled snake above the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me,” known as the Gadsden flag, which symbolises support for gun rights and individual liberties.

Crusader crosses were prominent fixtures in the crowd too.

Although some seem to have had a bit of a mix up with the flag of Georgia the country and the US state:

In the midst were Iranian monarchist flags, along with a number of other countries including Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Canada and...South Vietnam.

Capping off the odd melange were anti-circumcision slogans, which in far-right circles are laced with anti-Semitic undertones rather than any ethical or medical qualms: