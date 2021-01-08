US President Donald Trump has conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol.

In a new video message, Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He also spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence, but he told his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Police officer succumbs to injuries

A US Capitol Police officer died of injuries sustained during clashes with Trump's supporters, police said late on Thursday.

It was the first law enforcement death stemming from the violence at the Capitol which saw flag-waving crowds overwhelm police and break into the legislature.

Four protesters died, including a woman who was shot by police. Three other deaths were reported on the Capitol grounds, but the circumstances remained unclear.

Capitol Police chief resigning after riots

The head of the US Capitol Police will resign effective January 16 following the breach of the Capitol.

Chief Steven Sund said on Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify Biden’s victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied it for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.

Pentagon chief says violence at Capitol was ‘reprehensible

Acting US Defense Secretary Chris Miller on Thursday condemned the violence at the US Capitol.

"Yesterday's violence at the Capitol was reprehensible and contrary to the tenets of the United States Constitution," Miller said in a statement.

"Our Republic may have been disrupted yesterday, but the resolve of our legislators to conduct the people’s business did not waver," Miller said, adding that the Pentagon would carry out a peaceful transition of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

Four more Trump national security aides resign - sources

Four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned following the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that the officials who stepped down on Thursday, in a growing exodus of Trump aides, were: Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defence policy; Anthony Rugierro, senior director for weapons of mass destruction ; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs.