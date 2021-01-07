Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters have stormed the US Capitol in an unprecedented riot to delay the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The rioters passed metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol building.

But as the whole world watched horrifying scenes play out on their screens, there was no extra law enforcement deployed to the centre of US government.

The US police faced criticism for not securing the Capitol and forcing the rioters out as they did in several instances during Black Lives Matters protests.

We here compare some stunning images from both incidents.

In the first image, pro-Trump supporters can be seen breeching security and entering the Capitol.

Here, the National Guards are pictured, after they were ordered to stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as peaceful Black Lives Matters demonstrators protested in June against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis a month earlier.

In scenes reminiscent of a dramatic Renaissance painting, Trump supporters climbed the walls of the US Capitol without police intervention.

The second image shows the big deployment of the National Guard near the White House in June, at the peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump entered the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the protest.

The Black Lives Matters demonstrators, on the other hand, were treated violently, and arrested on the scene.

The shirtless man wearing horns is 32-year-old Jake Angeli. The US media says he is a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies.

Under this, a black protestor was seen arrested by the police officers during Memorial Day protests for George Floyd last year.

One of the pro-Trump rioters was seen sitting in the Senate chamber with mask on and using his smart phone.

The image below shows a woman get beaten by the US police in a Black Lives Matters protest in June, when police cleared the Lafayette Park, so that President Donald Trump could walk across the road to St John’s Episcopal Church.

Police officers were sent in to Minneapolis quickly late in May following George Floyd's death.

The second image shows Trump supporters freely entering the Capitol building.