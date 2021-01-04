Office communication app Slack has broken, disrupting communications across the world.

"We're still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack," it said on Monday.

"There's no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us."

It said customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack, adding, "We apologise for any disruption caused."

Thousands facing issues

More than 15,000 users had initially reported issues, as per outage tracking website Downdectector.

The messaging app had over 142,000 paid customers at the end of the third quarter.

Currently, about 4,000 users are still facing issues.

As companies around the world shift to working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for services provided by Slack and Microsoft Corp's Teams has gained traction as offices conduct meetings remotely.