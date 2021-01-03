WORLD
3 MIN READ
Britons barred from flights to Spain in Brexit paperwork error
British expatriates residing in Spain are unable to board flights to Barcelona and Madrid after airlines claimed their papers were no longer valid post-Brexit.
Britons barred from flights to Spain in Brexit paperwork error
British travellers returning to their homes in Spain wait to speak to airline staff after they were refused entry onto planes, at London's Heathrow airport on Saturday Jan. 2, 2021. / AP
January 3, 2021

British expatriates residing in Spain have said they were prevented from boarding flights to Barcelona and Madrid after airlines claimed their papers were no longer valid post-Brexit.

Photographer Max Duncan, one of those who said he was turned away at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, tweeted that several British expats were "distressed as (they) can't fly home", having been told their green residence certificates were no longer valid.

The British embassy in Madrid responded that "this should not be happening," adding that the Spanish authorities had confirmed that the green residency document was valid for travel.

Spain's foreign ministry later confirmed that "a very small number of travellers" were affected by "a specific communication problem with some airlines."

"Once brought to the attention of the Spanish authorities, it was corrected immediately, and today air traffic between the United Kingdom and Spain flows normally," added the spokeswoman.

READ MORE: Brexit becomes reality as UK quits EU single market

New foreign ID card 

The British and Spanish governments had advised that both the old Foreign National Identification (NIE) document and the new Foreign ID Card (TIE) are valid for travel.

Another traveller tweeted on Sunday that they were refused boarding by BA at Heathrow as officials in Barcelona were not accepting the NIE, adding that around ten passengers had the same problem.

Madrid announced last year that post-Brexit, British nationals resident in Spain would be given a photo ID to replace the current residency papers carried by EU nationals.

Tens of thousands have applied for the card, but many are waiting to receive them due to demand on the system.

Spain restricted passenger travel from Britain on December 22 due to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus strain identified in the UK, with exceptions for Spanish nationals and those legally resident in Spain.

There are believed to be around 300,000 Britons currently living in Spain.

READ MORE: UK officially out of the EU as Brexit takes full effect

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us