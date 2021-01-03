WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran executes three men over 'terrorist' attacks, murder
Two of the men executed were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with a militant group.
Iran executes three men over 'terrorist' attacks, murder
Three men were executed early on Sunday morning in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province. / Getty Images
January 3, 2021

Iran has hanged two men for "terrorist acts" and another for murder and armed robbery.

The three were executed early on Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the judiciary's official Mizan Online news agency said..

Two were named as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, arrested in April 2014 after being found with "a large amount of explosives" and weapons.

The pair were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with the militant Jaish al Adl ("Army of Justice") group, Mizan said.

Dehvari and Qalandarzehi were also arrested in possession of documents from Jaish al Adl on "how to make bombs" as well as "takfiri fatwas", terms used by Iran's Shia authorities to refer to decrees issued by Sunni militants.

READ MORE:Iran executes journalist over 2017 protests

Deadly insurgency

Jaish al Adl has carried out several high-profile bombings and abductions in Iran in recent years.

In February 2019, 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the group.

Jaish al Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to Sunni extremist group Jundallah ("Soldiers of God"), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010.

The third man executed was named as Omid Mahmoudzehi. He was convicted of armed robbery and the murder of civilians, Mizan said.

READ MORE:Iran executes man convicted of spying on Soleimani

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us