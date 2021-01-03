TÜRKİYE
Over two-millennia-old Aphrodite temple unearthed in western Turkey
Locals, archaeologists have teamed up to protect archaeological treasures in western Turkey, including the newly-discovered remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple.
This undated photo shows site of the 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Cesme peninsula in Turkey. / AA
January 3, 2021

A team of Turkish scientists and archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Cesme peninsula in Turkey's west.

Around 35 pre-historic era human settlements, including 16 from the late Neolithic period, were uncovered as a result of screening an area of 1,600 square meters that covers parts of Urla, Cesme and Seferihisar districts of Izmir.

A significant social and economic network was discovered, said Elif Koparal from Mimar Sinan University, who is leading the excavations in the area.

“During our screening of the surface, we detected the Aphrodite Temple from the 6th century BC... It's a fascinating and impressive discovery,” Koparal said.

Some people see Aphrodite as an ancient Greek goddess associated with love, beauty, pleasure, passion and procreation.

She also remarked that the first traces of the temple were discovered back in 2016 and were announced to the world by a journal article.

Drawing attention to the threat posed by illegal treasure hunters and urbanisation to the historical sites, Koparal said her team cooperated with the locals to protect the archaeological treasures.

