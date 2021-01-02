WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two bomb blasts kill and wound many civilians in Syria
Three civilians, including two children, are dead and 12 others wounded from detonation of explosive-laden vehicles in northern Syria.
Two bomb blasts kill and wound many civilians in Syria
Three civilians, including two children, injured from detonation of bomb-laden vehicle in a vegetable market in Ras al Ayn district in the north of Syria on January 2, 2020. / AA
January 2, 2021

At least three civilians, including two children, have been killed and 12 others injured in two bomb attacks in northern Syria, local security sources said.

An explosives-laden vehicle was detonated at a marketplace in Ras al Ayn district, near the Turkey-Syria border on Saturday. 

Another car bomb explosion took place near a bakery in the town of Jindires in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others.

Those suffering from injuries were taken to a hospital, and a fire sparked by the bomb blast was extinguished by firefighters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but The Syrian National Army and local security forces believe the YPG/PKK groups to be responsible.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Turkey 'neutralises' over two dozen terrorists in Syria's north

Operation Peace Spring

Ras al Ayn was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists on October 12, 2019 as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. 

It was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The terror group, however, continue attacks in Ras al Ayn, and the nearby city of Tal Abyad, despite their withdrawal from the border area following negotiations between the US and Turkey on October 17, 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

READ MORE: Turkey: Bomb blast in Syria's north kills many civilians

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us