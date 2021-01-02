WORLD
Suicide attack in Somali capital kills several, including Turkish citizens
The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which has killed at least five people, including two Turks, and wounded 14. Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemns the attack.
FILE PHOTO: Republic of Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara, Turkey. / AA
January 2, 2021

Five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Turkish health minister has said.

The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president.

The attack took place in the village of Lafole, located 22 kilometres  southwest of Mogadishu, according to a local police officer.

READ MORE: Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia

Turkey-Somalia relations

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry is closely following the medical status of four Turkish citizens who were injured in the attack, the statement said.

They said the attack took place 15 kilometres away from a Turkish military base, which was not affected. The base is Turkey's largest military installation abroad.

Turkey is active in Somalia in the military, development, health and education fields.

Turkish security sources said the suicide attacker used a motorcycle. 

READ MORE: Somalia-Turkey ties will triumph despite the murder of a Turkish citizen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
