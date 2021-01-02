WORLD
Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty
Even though a moratorium on capital punishement had been in place since 2003, courts in the Central Asian country had continued to sentence convicts to death in exceptional circumstances.
People walk past a gaint Kazakhstan's flag in Astana, Kazakhstan March 5, 2019. / Reuters
January 2, 2021

Kazakhstan has abolished the death penalty, making permanent a nearly two-decade freeze on capital punishment in the Central Asian country.

A notice on the country's presidential website said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed off on parliamentary ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights – a document that commits signatories to the abolition of capital punishment.

Executions were paused in Kazakhstan from 2003 but courts continued to sentence convicts to death in exceptional circumstances, including for crimes deemed acts of terror.

Ruslan Kulekbayev, a lone gunman who killed eight policemen and two civilians during a rampage in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty in 2016, was among the convicts set to be executed if the moratorium were lifted.

Kulekbayev will now serve a life sentence in jail instead.

SOURCE:AFP
