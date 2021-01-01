WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC army finds bodies of civilians slain in New Year Eve attack
Democratic Republic of Congo’s forces were chasing ADF fighters when they found the remains of at least 25 civilians, the administrator of the Beni territory said.
DRC army finds bodies of civilians slain in New Year Eve attack
DRC army soldiers carry guns as they walk down a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22 2006 / AP
January 1, 2021

At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia.

The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians, who had been "taken by surprise in their fields on New Year's Eve," Donat Kibuana, the administrator of the Beni territory, said on Friday.

The massacre took place in the village of Tingwe, about eight kilometres (five miles) from the town of Eringeti.

The head of the civil society organisation in Tingwe, Bravo Mohindo Vukulu, said at least 30 had died.

"People had gone to their fields to prepare for New Year's Eve, the ADF picked them up one by one," he said.

"We had alerted our forces that the ADF had passed through from the east to the northeast of Eringeti. They did not react quickly," he added.

READ MORE:ADF militia kills scores in eastern DRC

Unstable region

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group, is one of dozens of militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country.

It is blamed for the deaths of around 800 civilians over the past year in North Kivu province, which borders Uganda.

The group makes money notably through wood trafficking and Democratic Republic of Congo officials suspect some military are complicit in the violent raids.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by Daesh's Central Africa Province, without providing proof.

The United Nations said in July the group's attacks could constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

READ MORE: Death toll of attack blamed on ADF militia rises in DRC

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us