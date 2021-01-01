WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran: Qasem Soleimani’s killers 'will not be safe on earth'
Iran’s judiciary chief pays tribute to slain Quds Force general on the first anniversary of his assassination, says not even US President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike, is “immune from justice.”
Iran: Qasem Soleimani’s killers 'will not be safe on earth'
Iranian Quds force commander Esmail Ghaani speaks during a ceremony on the occasion of the first anniversary of the death of former Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, on January 1, 2021. / AFP
January 1, 2021

Iran's judiciary chief has warned that Qasem Soleimani's killers will "not be safe on earth," as the country began marking the first anniversary of the top general's assassination in a US strike.

Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at an event on Friday in Tehran to pay tribute to Soleimani, said not even US President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike, was "immune from justice."

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, ratcheting up tensions between decades-old arch foes the United States and Iran.

"They will witness a severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses" of it, Raisi told the gathering at Tehran University.

"Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never," he said.

"Those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on earth."

READ MORE:Was the Soleimani assassination a victory for Trump?

The event was attended by Iranian officials, and speakers included representatives from allied regional countries and forces, namely Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

A separate event is expected to be held in the coming days in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown where he is buried.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

READ MORE: Why was Qasem Soleimani indispensable for Iran?

Vows for 'severe revenge' 

Top Iranian authorities, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had previously said that all those involved in his killing would face retribution.

Days after Soleimani's killing, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.

The Iranian leadership has called the strikes a "slap" and vowed that "severe revenge" awaits.

Soleimani's successor, Esmail Qaani, warned during Friday's event that it may come from anywhere.

"It's even possible that there are people inside your home (the United States) that will respond to your crime," he said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions.

The two sides have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019, especially following the killing of Soleimani.

READ MORE: US-Iran tensions escalate after Soleimani assassination

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us